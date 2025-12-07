Colts' Daniel Jones: Injures Achilles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Jaguars with an Achilles' injury.
Before sustaining the injury, Jones completed five of seven passes for 60 yards and a pick and carried once for four yards. In his absence, Riley Leonard is slated to take over at QB for the Colts.
More News
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Exits with leg injury•
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Modest showing in loss•
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Works fully through fibula issue•
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Managing fracture in fibula, per report•
-
Colts' Daniel Jones: Will be deemed limited in walk-through•