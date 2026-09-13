Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding one rush for four yards in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Jones' middling final line underscored the type of afternoon it was for the Colts' offense overall, which largely struggled outside of some typically strong play on the part of Jonathan Taylor. Jones averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt and took two sacks while finishing with a paltry QB rating of 28.7. The one highlight of Jones' afternoon came late, as he hit Tyler Warren for a nine-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. Jones may progressively look better the further removed he is from last year's Achilles tear, but he has another tough assignment in Week 2 on the road against the Chiefs next Sunday night.