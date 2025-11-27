Colts' Daniel Jones: Managing fracture in fibula, per report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones, who is dealing with a fracture in his fibula, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, will continue to try to play through the issue.
Per the report, Jones -- who was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through -- was a full participant in Thursday's session, with one source saying the QB "looked good." Meanwhile, James Boyd of The Athletic previously noted during the practice that Jones "does not look as fluid as normal," with Rapoport's report adding notable context to that observation. In any case, the QB's status will now need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches.
