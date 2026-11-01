Head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's 42-7 loss at Jacksonville that he'll evaluate "everything, including whether" Jones remains the Colts' starting quarterback, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown (to WR Josh Downs) and two interceptions while rushing four times for seven yards in Week 8. He also yielded the Colts' final three drives to backup QB Anthony Richardson, who didn't fare much better (2-for-2 passing for eight yards, two rushes for four yards). Sunday's performance marked Jones' fourth (in eight appearances) in which he didn't reach 200 yards passing, and overall he's sitting on a 5:9 TD:INT on the campaign. Indianapolis is in the midst of a fire sale of its active roster, and handing the keys to the offense to Richardson to see how he looks in the second half may be in the cards.