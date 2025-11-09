Jones completed 19 of 26 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding seven carries for 53 yards in the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday. He also committed three fumbles, losing one.

Jones turned in one of the efficient efforts he's regularly managed in Shane Steichen's quarterback-friendly system, but ball security was a significant issue against an aggressive Falcons defense that sacked him seven times. Nevertheless, Jones persevered with the help of Jonathan Taylor's 244-yard, three-touchdown effort on the ground, while the veteran quarterback focused heavily on Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce when dropping back, and the latter was on the receiving end of Jones' one scoring toss from 37 yards out in the first quarter. Jones' one lost fumble, which came early in the third quarter, didn't lead to any Falcons points, and he'll head into the Week 11 bye ahead of a Week 12 road showdown against the Chiefs with 2,659 passing yards, 143 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.