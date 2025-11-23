Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 181 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three carries for 16 yards in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jones was under 200 passing yards for the first time all season, but the did offset the downturn with his first multi-touchdown-pass effort in the last three games. Jones connected with Michael Pittman and Drew Ogletree for scoring tosses of six and four yards, respectively, yet the majority of his success came during the first two quarters. Jones led Indianapolis to only six third-quarter points in the second half and overtime, a key in the Chiefs mounting a comeback from a 20-9 deficit. The veteran signal-caller draws a tough matchup next week as well, as the Texans drop in for a key AFC South clash next Sunday.