Jones completed 14 of 27 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Jones is reportedly playing through a fractured fibula, but he turned in a solid performance against one of the best pass defenses in the league. He continued to show strong rapport with Alec Pierce, as the duo connected for four gains of at least 18 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. Jones later tallied his second score of the game on a 12-yard connection with Tyler Warren. Jones has only 399 yards combined across his last two games, though he's posted a 4:1 TD:INT heading into a far more favorable Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.