Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding five carries for 20 yards and another score in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones put together another efficient performance that's become par for the course for him in the Colts' scheme. Jones eclipsed the 70.0 percent completion threshold for the fourth time overall in the first six games, and the veteran signal-caller also tossed a pair of touchdown for the second consecutive contest by connecting with Tyler Warren and Josh Downs from eight and five yards out, respectively. Jones also added a three-yard scoring rush just before the halfway point of the second quarter, his fourth touchdown on the ground already. Jones will remain a highly coveted option in all formats for a Week 7 road showdown against the Chargers that could develop into a high-scoring affair.