Colts coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that Anthony Richardson will start Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore, with Jones then starting the following week against Green Bay, Angela Moryan of WISH News 8 reports.

The plan calls for Richardson to play until midway through the second quarter Thursday night, with Jones then finishing out the first half. They'll reverse roles in the second week of the preseason, giving Jones a chance to work with the starters, though some may interpret the preseason rotation as a sign that he's trailing Richardson in their summer job battle. Reports from Indianapolis beat writers suggest nothing from the practice field convincingly points to one QB over the other.