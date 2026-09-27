Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Texans. He also rushed three times for five yards and fumbled three times, losing two.

Jones led the Colts to their first win of the season despite the absence of wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle), who was placed on IR earlier in the week. Tyler Warren (nine), Keenan Allen (six) and Josh Downs (five) accounted for 20 of Jones' 24 completions, including a six-yard touchdown pass to Allen in the second quarter. Ball security has been an issue for Jones, who has three interceptions and two lost fumbles through three games, but the Colts finally have something to feel good about, having notched their first win since Week 10 of last season ahead of a Week 4 trip across the pond to face the Commanders in London.