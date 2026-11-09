Jones completed 20 of 34 passes for 180 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding three rushes for 11 yards in the Colts' 27-23 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones took a pair of sacks and averaged a modest 5.3 yards per attempt in what would have to be termed a disappointing performance overall considering the struggles the Cowboys defense had endured. Jones' one touchdown pass came on a 55-yard catch-and-run off a wide receiver screen by Ashton Dulin late in the third quarter. Jones has now failed to eclipse 180 passing yards in three straight games while also tossing six interceptions over his last four contests, and reports emerged late in the week that the Colts were fielding calls from multiple teams about a potential trade for the veteran signal-caller before Tuesday's deadline.