Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Titans.

The Colts committed three turnovers in total and also had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in an ugly loss to the previously winless Titans. Through six games this season, Jones carries a 4:6 TD:INT and career-worst 5.9 YPA as he struggles to find last year's form, but a depleted group of pass catchers that saw tight end Tyler Warren (groin) sidelined as well Sunday may be contributing to Jones' woes. He's unlikely to find a rhythm in Week 7 against the Vikings' stingy defense.