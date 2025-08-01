Jones and Anthony Richardson have remained neck and neck throughout the Colts training camp quarterback competition, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The two signal-callers continue to share training camp reps, with coach Shane Steichen not yet inclined to reveal his plan for who will get the starting nod in the team's Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Ravens. Following Thursday's practice, Steichen noted that both players "have made plays at a high level the past couple of days, and that's what you want to see. You want to see growth; you want to see completions; you want to see the offense moving up and down the field. So, both have been doing a really good job."