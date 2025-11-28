Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Friday that Jones (fibula) will play Sunday against the Texans, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports. The QB officially does not carry an injury designation for the contest.

Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, but was a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, which paves the way for him to play through his fibula injury against the 6-5 Texans, who have won three straight games and will welcome starting signal-caller C.J. Stroud back to their starting lineup Sunday. With regard to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that Jones has a fractured fibula, James Boyd of The Athletic relays that the Colts would neither confirm nor deny Rapoport's report. For his part, coach Shane Steichen noted Friday, "talking to our trainers and our doctors and Daniel himself, we would never put him out there if we thought something could go wrong there," while indicating that he believes the QB's fibula can heal/improve this season even while he's still playing on it. When asked if Jones' fibula injury will limit certain parts of the Colts offense this weekend, Steichen said, "we'll manage. But again, we're not going to limit anything that we do offensively from a game-plan standpoint...We're ready to go. He's ready to go."