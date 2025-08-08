Jones completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards in Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore, playing five drives after Anthony Richardson left with a finger injury.

Richardson got the start and was scheduled to play midway through the second quarter, with Jones then coming in and playing until halftime. Instead, Richardson left on the second drive, leaving Jones to play the rest of the first half with an offense mostly constructed of second-stringers. His numbers don't look great, and he didn't have any rush attempts, but Jones did lead the Colts to three field-goal attempts on his five drives, avoiding turnovers and taking only one sack. He was scheduled to play the first quarter and a half in the Colts' second preseason game, Aug. 16 against Green Bay, but the plan may change after Richardson's early exit Thursday night.