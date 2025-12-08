Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Jones sustained a torn right Achilles during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Jones, who will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, is slated to undergo surgery within the next week, per Steichen. Meanwhile, Riley Leonard, who replaced Jones after he exited Sunday's contest is dealing with a knee injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. While Steichen says the "hope" is that Leonard can play Sunday against the Seahawks, that's not a lock to happen at this stage. With Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) still on IR, and not in line to be activated this week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star notes, it's possible that practice squad member Brett Rypien will draw the start in Week 15. In his first campaign with Indianapolis, Jones -- who had been managing a fibula injury prior to hurting his Achilles on Sunday -- had re-established himself as a fantasy option, en route to throwing for 3,101 yards with a 19:8 TD ratio in 13 games, to go along with 45 carries for 164 yards and five rushing TDs. The 28-year-old is now facing a lengthy rehab and recovery period, and considering that he's on track to become a free agent this offseason, his future with the Colts is uncertain.