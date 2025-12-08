Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Jones sustained a torn right Achilles during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

The quarterback will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and is slated to undergo surgery within the next week, per Steichen. Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard, who replaced Jones Sunday, is also dealing with a knee injury of his own, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. While Steichen thinks Leonard will be able to play in Week 15 against the Seahawks, that's not a lock to happen. With Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) still on IR and not in line to be activated this week, practice squad member Brett Rypien could end up drawing the start instead of Leonard. In his first campaign with Indianapolis, Jones had been re-establishing himself as a viable QB1, throwing for 3,101 yards with a 19:8 TD in 13 games to go along with 45 carries for 164 yards and five rushing TDs. The 28-year-old is facing a lengthy rehab, and considering that he's on track to become a free agent this offseason, his future with the Colts is uncertain.