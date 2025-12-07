Following Sunday's 39-16 loss to the Jaguars, coach Shane Steichen acknowledged that Jones right Achilles injury "could be season-ending," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With that in mind, Steichen noted that the Colts can't confirm anything just yet, but acknowledged that it's "not looking good" for Jones, who sustained a non-contact Achilles' injury Sunday. For now, Riley Leonard is the only healthy QB on the team's active roster as next weekend's game against the Seahawks approaches.