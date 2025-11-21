Coach Shane Steichen noted that Jones (fibula) practiced fully Friday and is good to go for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones was added to the Colts' Week 12 injury report after being limited Thursday with what was initially described as a calf injury. Per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, upon further evaluation it was deemed that the QB was managing a fibula issue, but either way Jones is slated to get the the start Sunday. In ten games prior to the Colts' Week 11 bye, Jones threw for 2,659 yards and 15 TDs, to go along with seven picks. Additionally, he added 143 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground that span.