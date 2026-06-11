Colts' Daniel Jones: Should see 11-on-11 work next month

Coach Shane Steichen said this week that Jones (Achilles) is expected to participate in 11-on-11 drills when training camp begins next month, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who suffered an Achilles' tear Dec. 7 last year, has been been working in the seven-on-seven portions of practice, and per Boyd, the QB asked about about moving on to 11-on-11's during the team's minicamp this week. On that topic, coach Shane Steichen noted, "we want to be super smart with him...I mean, could he potentially do it (11-on-11)? Yeah, probably. He probably could, but we're not going to do that right now." In any case, Jones' recovery remains on track, and assuming no setbacks this summer, he'll continue to work toward being ready to go for the Colts' Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Ravens, with the signal-caller's eventual participation in team drills representing a major milestone toward that.