Jones completed 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards and an interception in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders. He added two yards and a rushing touchdown on four carries while committing a fumble.

The two turnovers came in the first half, sandwiched around three possessions that ended in punts, but Jones settled down the rest of the way and put points on the board on six of the Colts' final seven drives. His fourth-quarter rushing TD was Jones' first of the year, but his 3:4 TD:INT remains poor, especially when combined when three lost fumbles in four games. He'll try to find some consistency and reduce his mistakes in Week 5 on the road in Pittsburgh.