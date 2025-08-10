Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Jones will start Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

The team plans for Jones to play a couple of series before Anthony Richardson checks in for the rest of the first half. Richardson started the preseason opener against the Ravens but exited on the second drive due to an injured finger, clearing the path for Jones to check in for the remainder of the first half. Jones and Richardson are locked in a tight competition for the starting quarterback role, though the spot may be Richardson's to lose given the team's greater investment in him as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.