Head coach Shane Steichen said that Jones will remain the Colts' starting quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

After a 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday during which Jones was benched in favor of Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter, Steichen suggested that he would evaluate every position, including quarterback. While some changes could still be afoot for the 2-6 Colts, Steichen will apparently stand pat at center with Jones, at least for one more week. After a promising first season in Indianapolis was cut short by a torn Achilles, Jones has been a major disappointment since reaching a two-year, $88 million extension with the Colts in March. Through eight games, Jones ranks 29th among 30 qualified quarterbacks in QBR (39.6) and is tied with the Chargers' Justin Herbert for the NFL lead with 12 turnovers (nine interceptions, three lost fumbles).