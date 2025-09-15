Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 316 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos. He added six rush attempts for two yards and a touchdown.

Jones proved his Week 1 performance against Miami was no fluke, as he completed three passes of more than 40 yards while averaging 9.4 yards per attempt. He effectively targeted all of his pass catchers, though Tyler Warren looks to be his favorite of the group. Jones also picked up his third rushing touchdown of the season after falling into the end zone on the second of two consecutive quarterback sneaks at the goal line. Jones has had a strong start to his time with the Colts, as he now has five total touchdowns with no turnovers while averaging 9.3 yards per attempt across two games.