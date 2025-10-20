Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers. He added seven rushing yards on five carries and threw a two-point conversion to Michael Pittman.

The 28-year-old QB threw multiple TD passes for a third straight game, hitting Pittman and Tyler Warren for scores in the red zone during the second quarter. Jones might have posted even better numbers in a more competitive contest, but the Colts focused on killing the clock in the fourth quarter after building a 38-17 lead. Jones already appears to be almost a shoe-in for the Comeback Player of the Year Award after seven weeks in charge of the Indy offense, leading the team to an NFL-best 6-1 record, and he'll take a 71.0 percent completion rate and 10:3 TD:INT into a Week 8 meeting with the Titans.