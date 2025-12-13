Jones underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right Achilles that he suffered in Week 14 against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The recovery timeline for Jones is 6-to-8 months, which puts Jones in a position to be fully cleared for the start of training camp in July of 2026. Jones will hit free agency in the offseason, but Schefter relays that the Colts are expected to try and re-sign the 28-year-old quarterback. Jones ended the 2025 regular season completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while turning 45 carries into 164 yards and five scores across 13 games.