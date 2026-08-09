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Colts' Daniel Jones: Unlikely to play Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Boyd adds that Jones will only participate in Tuesday's joint session against New England, and the veteran quarterback may not any preseason games while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in December. Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson will be the Colts quarterbacks for Thursday's exhibition contest, the first opportunity for the duo to compete for the backup role behind Jones.

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