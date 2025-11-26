Coach Shane Steichen said that Jones (fibula) will be listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, but added that the QB will "be good to go this week," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones popped up on the Colts' Week 12 injury report when he was limited last Thursday before working fully Friday and suiting up for the team's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. While he continues to manage a fibula injury, Jones remains on track to be available this weekend against the Texans, a notion that would be supported by the QB being listed as a full practice participant by Friday.