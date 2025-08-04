Colts coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that both Jones and Anthony Richardson will "play a good amount" in the preseason opener Thursday at Baltimore, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.

Steichen didn't name a starter, but he did say that whichever quarterback gets less playing time in this game will then get more snaps in the second week of the preseason. Reports out of Colts training camp put Jones and Richardson neck-and-neck in their competition for the starting job, with both reportedly improving in recent practices after struggling through the first few days.