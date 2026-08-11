Colts' Daniel Jones: Won't play this preseason

Jones won't play in the preseason, according to Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com.

From all accounts, Jones' recovery from a season-ending torn right Achilles that he suffered in Week 14 last season has gone well, but the Colts are evidently playing it safe with their starting QB, with an eye toward preparing him for Week 1 action. Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, Anthony Richardson will start Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots and play the first half, while Riley Leonard will work in the second half, an arrangement that is in line to be reversed in the team's second exhibition tilt against Atlanta.