Jones (fibula) was listed as full practice participant Thursday.

After being listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through, Jones worked fully a day later, though James Boyd of The Athletic noted that the QB didn't look as fluid as normal during Thursday's session. That's not surprising, given that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jones is dealing with a fractured fibula. While Rapoport indicates that it's an injury Jones is not concerned about, it will still be worth circling back Friday to confirm the signal caller's final game status ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.