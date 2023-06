Scott suffered a torn ACL during OTAs and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his 2023 campaign, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scott, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, will miss his entire rookie campaign after tearing his ACL during an offseason workout. The 24-year-old safety had seven interceptions across five seasons at Cal and earned All-Pac-12 honors during his final collegiate campaign.