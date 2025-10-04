Scott has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a knee injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Scott was held out of practice all week due to a knee injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 6 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 12. He's mostly served on special teams, but in his absence, Rodney Thomas will serve as the top depth option at safety behind Nick Cross and Camryn Bynum.