Colts' Danny Pinter: Indianapolis selects in fifth

The Colts selected Pinter in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

Pinter (6-foot-4, 306) played tackle at Ball State, but due to his height and short arms (31 and 7/8 inches) he will likely play guard in the NFL. His athleticism really stands out (4.91-second 40, 110-inch broad jump), so he has some zone-blocking tools for the Colts to develop.