Brandon Williams and Daniels have taken most of injured Erik Swoope's practice reps this week, the Greensburg Daily News reports.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent, has a chance to make the roster with Swoope expected to miss several weeks after minor knee surgery. Daniels spent his college career at Washington, where he accumulated 47 receptions for 728 yards and five touchdowns over three seasons. It's conceivable he could win a steady role in the offense if Swoope's injury is a long-term issue.