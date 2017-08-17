Colts' Darell Daniels: Getting No. 2 TE reps
Brandon Williams and Daniels have taken most of injured Erik Swoope's practice reps this week, the Greensburg Daily News reports.
Daniels, an undrafted free agent, has a chance to make the roster with Swoope expected to miss several weeks after minor knee surgery. Daniels spent his college career at Washington, where he accumulated 47 receptions for 728 yards and five touchdowns over three seasons. It's conceivable he could win a steady role in the offense if Swoope's injury is a long-term issue.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....