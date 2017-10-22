Daniels (knee) is active for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jaguars.

The undrafted rookie rarely logs a significant amount of offensive snaps, and he's been targeted just seven times this season, hauling in two receptions for 19 yards. Unless there's injuries, Daniels should stay off fantasy owners' rosters.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...