Daniels had one reception for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Daniels played a season-high 49 snaps with Jack Doyle out with a concussion. Brandon Williams got the start at tight end with Doyle out and should get most of the targets in the offense. However, Daniels did see a higher percentage of plays going out for a pass at 43.1 percent compared to 39.3 percent for Williams, according to Pro Football Focus.