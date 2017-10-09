Colts' Darell Daniels: Increased playing time in Week 5
Daniels had one reception for 13 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Daniels played a season-high 49 snaps with Jack Doyle out with a concussion. Brandon Williams got the start at tight end with Doyle out and should get most of the targets in the offense. However, Daniels did see a higher percentage of plays going out for a pass at 43.1 percent compared to 39.3 percent for Williams, according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...