Daniels (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt versus the Titans.

Daniels absence Sunday will mark the first missed game of his young career. As a result, Brandon Williams will be the only tight end on the Colts roster to provide depth behind Jack Doyle. The rookie will look to recover in time for a Week 13 return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop