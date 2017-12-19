Daniels was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Daniels' full session to begin Week 16 preparations offers optimism about his chances of suiting up Saturday against the Ravens, though the coaching staff would surely like to see him put in another full practice or two to feel better about his availability. The reserve tight end has missed the last four games with the hamstring issue and shouldn't be expected to play a major role in the passing game if he suits up Saturday.

