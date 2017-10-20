Colts' Darell Daniels: Questionable for Sunday
Daniels has a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Daniels was a full participant Friday after sitting out Thursday's session, so it would seem he is on track to play. The 22-year-old played only six offensive snaps with the return of starting tight end Jack Doyle in Week 6, and will likely continue in a limited role if he is able to play Sunday.
