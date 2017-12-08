Colts' Darell Daniels: Ruled out for Sunday
Daniels (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Daniels will miss his third straight game with the injury. When healthy, Daniels is mainly used as a run blocker and on special teams, so his absence will go unnoticed in the fantasy realm.
