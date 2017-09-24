Colts' Darius Butler: Active Week 3
Butler (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Butler was limited in practice throughout the week after being inactive in Week 2, leading to his questionable status heading into Sunday's game. Butler is the only active safety on the Colts' roster behind starters Matthias Farley and Malik Hooker.
More News
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Will sit out Sunday•
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Three tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Could begin season as starting safety•
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Could shift back to corner•
-
Colts' Darius Butler: Move to safety permanent•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...