Butler could begin the season as a starting safety with Clayton Geathers out at least the first six games with a neck injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Before camp began it wasn't clear if Butler would get most of his snaps at safety or cornerback this season. With Geathers hurt it seems likely Butler may get most of his time opposite 2017 first-round draft pick Malik Hooker at safety. Butler could move to more of a utility role if Matthias Farley or TJ Green are able to win a starting safety role.