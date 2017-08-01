Colts' Darius Butler: Could begin season as starting safety
Butler could begin the season as a starting safety with Clayton Geathers out at least the first six games with a neck injury, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Before camp began it wasn't clear if Butler would get most of his snaps at safety or cornerback this season. With Geathers hurt it seems likely Butler may get most of his time opposite 2017 first-round draft pick Malik Hooker at safety. Butler could move to more of a utility role if Matthias Farley or TJ Green are able to win a starting safety role.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...
-
Podcast: Lamar Miller a Bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 se...
-
Running Back Tiers 2.0
Holdouts, injuries and suspensions loom toward the top of the running back rank list, but the...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
With the preseason about to start, another round of tiers at the deepest position in Fantasy...
-
14-team standard mock draft
Are you ready to draft? You can see if we are. Check out the results from our just completed...