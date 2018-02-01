Colts' Darius Butler: Finishes with 29 tackles
Butler had 29 tackles (23 solo), four pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 15 games for the Colts in 2017.
Butler started the season as a reserve safety, but saw an increased workload once rookie Malik Hooker was lost for the year with a torn ACL. The 31-year-old will enter the 2018 season as an unrestricted free agent and is likely to serve as a reserve secondary option with his new team, assuming he parts ways with Indianapolis.
