Colts' Darius Butler: Gets extended playing time at free safey
Butler had one tackle in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, playing 49 snaps at free safety.
Butler has moved into a more prominent role with Malik Hooker out for the season with a knee injury, as he's splitting playing with T.J. Green opposite Matthias Farley. However, Butler hasn't been a prodigious tackler in his career which limits his IDP value.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...