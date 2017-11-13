Butler had one tackle in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, playing 49 snaps at free safety.

Butler has moved into a more prominent role with Malik Hooker out for the season with a knee injury, as he's splitting playing with T.J. Green opposite Matthias Farley. However, Butler hasn't been a prodigious tackler in his career which limits his IDP value.

