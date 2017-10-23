Colts' Darius Butler: Increased role with Malik Hooker hurt
Butler had one tackle in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. He played 24 of 68 snaps on defense after Malik Hooker suffered a knee injury.
Butler and T.J. Green will compete for playing time at free safety with Hooker out for the season with a torn ACL. It's not clear if Butler or Green will be the starter.
