Colts' Darius Butler: Just one tackle in loss
Butler had one tackle and played just 15 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Seattle.
It's not clear if he was being eased back into action after missing Week 2 with a hamstring injury or if he's fallen down the depth chart. Either way, he doesn't look like an option in any fantasy format.
