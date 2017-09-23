Play

Butler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Butler was a limited participant in practice this week after being inactive for Week 2, but it's difficult to gauge his likelihood to play at this point. Malik Hooker and Matthias Farley will start at safety if Butler is unable to play Sunday, but he could steal some snaps from Farley if he does suit up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories