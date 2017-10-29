Colts' Darius Butler: Ready to play Sunday
Butler (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
With Butler's ankle issue not proving to be an overwhelming concern, he'll be able to suit up in Week 8 and compete with T.J. Green (hamstring) for reps at safety with Malik Hooker (knee) out for the season. While it's unclear who will start alongside Matthias Farley at safety Sunday, both Butler and Green should be in line for substantial defensive snaps with the Colts also missing cornerback Rashaan Melvin (concussion) from their secondary.
