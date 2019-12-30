Play

Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

Jackson spent time on the Cowboys', Colts' and Buccaneers' practice squads early in the season before rejoining the Colts' unit in mid-November. The 26-year-old has six carries for 16 yards in four appearances between Dallas and Green Bay since being a sixth-round pick in 2016.

